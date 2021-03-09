Madigan wins legal battle centered on dirty tricks allegation

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan won a federal appeals court decision Monday in which a 2016 Democratic primary challenger for his legislative seat alleged Madigan planted sham candidates on the ballot to ensure he’d win.

Challenger Jason Gonzales contended that putting up fake candidates represented a dirty trick, but the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Constitution does not give judges authority to penalize a politician for a “shady strategy that voters tolerate.”

Gonzales’ lawyer is considering an appeal. Gonzales did not seek to overturn the election, but he did pursue damages, such as the costs associated with his failed campaign.

Madigan collected 65% of the vote in the 2016 primary, and Gonzales got only 27%. The two other candidates, whose nominating petitions were hauled to Springfield by a Madigan ally, only received 6% and 2%.

Judge Frank Easterbrook noted that Gonzales contended in his suit that “(Grasiella) Rodriguez and (Joe) Barboza were stooges put on the ballot by Madigan’s allies to divide the Hispanic vote and ensure Madigan’s victory.”

“Gonzales smelled a rat from the start and made that known to the electorate, which swept Madigan back into office anyway,” wrote Easterbook for the three-judge appellate panel.