Madigan's iron rule over Southern Illinois gives way to uncertain future under new speaker

BELLEVILLE — To southern Illinois Democratic lawmakers, Speaker Michael Madigan was the omnipresent benefactor — the force behind nearly every successful piece of legislation or election.

To downstate Republicans, he embodied the worst of Chicago politics. He was the ruthless architect of the pension crisis, higher taxes and redistricting that pushed conservatives to the margins. He left the speakership as "Public Official A," the unnamed figure in the federal corruption investigation that led to his downfall in January.

For nearly every legislator who served in Springfield during the 40 years he held the gavel, Madigan was the man to see, and the boss who could leave you out in the cold, cut off from campaign money, the minute you crossed him. There's a new speaker, Democrat Emanuel "Chris" Welch of Hillside, but there will never be another Madigan.

"When people say he ran the show, there is no possible way to say that in a strong enough way," said Republican state Sen. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro, who served in Madigan's House. "No bill moved without his approval. No committee functioned without his stamp of approval. He didn't just turn off the spigot on your bills. He'd turn off the spigot on your campaign money."