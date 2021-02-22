Madigan's role with Democratic Party could cause headaches for politicians, observer says

"It would make life simpler for the legislative leaders and Pritzker if Madigan withdrew from the party leadership and the campaign funds," Redfield said.

Madigan spokesman Eileen Boyce wouldn't comment on Madigan's plans regarding the party chairmanship or the political funds.

Bill Houlihan, a Springfield resident and an Illinois Democratic State Central Committee representative for the 18th Congressional District, wouldn't comment on whether Madigan should resign.

But Iris Martinez, a former state senator from Chicago and one of two 4th Congressional District representatives on the Illinois Democratic State Central Committee, said Madigan should resign for the good of the party.

The controversy surrounding him isn't helping candidates, Martinez said. Madigan needs to make a "clean break" from the party in favor of new leadership, especially with new legislative maps being drawn in 2021, she said.

Martinez, the Cook County circuit clerk, said she would like to see a "woman of color" as the new party chairperson, though Martinez, who is Hispanic, isn't interested in the post.

"We need a change from the old guard," she said. "This is the perfect time. The last election proved that we're in trouble."