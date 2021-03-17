Mandatory K-12 sex education bill advances in Illinois House

The bill calls for the Illinois State Board of Education to develop educational standards for each grade level, but it would allow local districts to develop their own curricula. The current version of the bill calls for those to be in place no later than July 1, 2022, but Willis said she plans to propose further amendments that would allow ISBE more time to develop the standards.

The bill would also allow parents to opt out of allowing their children to receive the instruction.

Julia Strehlow, a licensed social worker with the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center, an agency that responds to reports of child sexual abuse from child welfare and law enforcement officials, said she believes it’s important to begin educating children about sexuality and abuse in early grades.

Nationally, she said, the median age of child sex abuse victims is 9, and in the Chicago center where she works, the median age is 8.

