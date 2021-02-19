Mary Flowers, state's longest-serving Black lawmaker, follows in footsteps of firsts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Following a legacy of trailblazers

When Flowers arrived in the Illinois General Assembly in 1985, she was one of seven black female lawmakers, all of whom she considered her mentors.

Among Flowers’ peers was Carol Moseley Braun, who went on to be the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992, and Earlean Collins, who was the first Black woman elected to the Illinois Senate.

“I like to think that we were able to make a difference in policy because that's, after all, why we were there, is to make a difference on policy and to bring our lived experiences to the conversations about policy that the General Assembly took up,” said Braun, who served in the Illinois General Assembly from 1979-1988. “So, I am very proud of her.”

Flowers cited other Black female pioneer lawmakers as role models, including Ethel Skyles Alexander, Monique Davis, Wyvetter Younge and Margaret Smith.

Another role model was Sen. Charles Chew, one of the cofounders of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, who would share stories about how Black lawmakers could not eat in the restaurants or even stay in hotels when they drove to the capital city. They would pay residents out of their own pocket to stay in their homes.