Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces $733 million budget shortfall

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday laid out a $733 million budget shortfall, less than last year but still a deficit that presents a major challenge as the city works to recover from the pandemic’s financial toll.

Lightfoot will likely fill the deficit by refinancing outstanding debt and using money from the federal American Rescue Plan, as well as looking at unspecific government “efficiencies,” city officials said.

The mayor unveiled the shortfall just before giving her budget speech at the Chicago Cultural Center. She cast the shortfall in an optimistic tone, calling it the city’s “recovery budget.”

“While we still have hard work ahead of us in order to close this gap, this figure is a great indication that our city is fiscally bouncing back from this crisis,” Lightfoot said.

After announcing in a televised August 2019 speech that Mayor Rahm Emanuel had saddled her with an $838 million deficit for 2020, Lightfoot said that she dealt with it by making structural changes such as cutting government costs through so-called zero-based budgeting and eliminating vacant positions.

The mayor also turned to several one-time fixes to close the gap rather than calling for large-scale revenue increases such as property tax hikes that would have hit broad swaths of Chicagoans and been politically difficult for the mayor.

Many aldermen were happy there was no big property tax jump for 2020, and passed her package 39-11. But some of them wondered privately why she didn’t leverage her popularity coming off her election win to ram through a hike then rather than waiting until later in her term.

Last year, Lightfoot scored a relatively narrow but important victory as the City Council adopted her $12.8 billion budget for 2021 that relies on a property tax hike and controversial debt refinancing to help close a $1.2 billion deficit in what she called her “pandemic budget.”

Much of that spending gap was the result of COVID-19 shuttering the economy.

Aldermen voted 28-22 in support of Lightfoot’s $94 million property tax increase. The mayor’s full budget also passed 29-21.

That budget also included a provision to raise property taxes annually by an amount tied to the consumer price index. It raised gas taxes by 3 cents and relied on an increase in fines and fees collection, including a plan to boost revenue by ticketing residents who are caught going 6 mph over the limit by speed cameras.

In addition, Lightfoot asked to refinance $501 million in city debt for the 2021 budget, which would provide a jolt of new revenue next year but likely cost taxpayers more down the road. Similar borrowing tactics under Mayors Richard M. Daley and Emanuel drew deep criticism.

Behind the scenes, Lightfoot worked hard to generate support for her budget. In a meeting with the Black Caucus, Lightfoot told aldermen that those who don’t support her budget shouldn’t expect their wards to be prioritized and added, “Don’t come to me for s--- for the next three years” if they didn’t support her spending plan.

