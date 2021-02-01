Mayor Lori Lightfoot says another teacher walkout would be ‘catastrophic;’ parents stage ‘sick-out’

“I think we can still get a deal done. We are working diligently to make that happen. A strike would be catastrophic, mostly for our kids,” Lightfoot said.

She said the city wants teachers to be safe and stressed that her administration is not against organized labor. Of more than 40 unions in the city, which she described as “a labor town,” the mayor said the administration has excellent relationships with all but two: “The right-wing leadership of the Fraternal Order of Police and this union.”

“This is about balancing a lot of different issues but mostly also about putting our kids first. If we do that, if both sides do that, we’ll get a deal done in no time,” she said.

Lightfoot also touched on accommodations for teachers with underlying health conditions that increase their risk for contracting COVID-19, or those who act as caretakers for relatives with underlying conditions. She said the district has “given accommodations, thousands of accommodations for those teachers. We’re trying to see if there’s more that we can do.”