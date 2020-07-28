Mayor Lori Lightfoot says removal of Columbus statues is temporary and was ordered after city received intelligence ‘of great concern’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said she ordered Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago taken down in the middle of the night after receiving “intelligence that gave us great concern,” but maintained the removals are not necessarily permanent.

In her first public comments since the statues in Grant Park and Arrigo Park were taken down in the early morning hours last Friday, Lightfoot said she acted quickly in the interest of public safety following a high-profile confrontation near the downtown statue between protesters and police.

“I wanted to make sure we did it as quickly as possible, and we received some information that day that raised some very serious public safety concerns, and I didn’t want to wait,” Lightfoot said.

Asked to specify the information, Lightfoot said “We got some intelligence that gave us great concern,” but declined to elaborate.

Told that many are saying the statutes will never be re-erected, Lightfoot said “Well, I said it’s temporary.”