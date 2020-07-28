Mayor Lori Lightfoot says removal of Columbus statues is temporary and was ordered after city received intelligence ‘of great concern’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said she ordered Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago taken down in the middle of the night after receiving “intelligence that gave us great concern,” but maintained the removals are not necessarily permanent.
In her first public comments since the statues in Grant Park and Arrigo Park were taken down in the early morning hours last Friday, Lightfoot said she acted quickly in the interest of public safety following a high-profile confrontation near the downtown statue between protesters and police.
“I wanted to make sure we did it as quickly as possible, and we received some information that day that raised some very serious public safety concerns, and I didn’t want to wait,” Lightfoot said.
Asked to specify the information, Lightfoot said “We got some intelligence that gave us great concern,” but declined to elaborate.
Told that many are saying the statutes will never be re-erected, Lightfoot said “Well, I said it’s temporary.”
Lightfoot did not directly respond when asked whether Columbus Drive might get renamed as pressure continues to stop honoring Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in light of his treatment of Indigenous people. Instead, she talked about her plan to reassess public honors across Chicago
“What we’re going to be announcing here shortly is a process by which we take stock of murals and monuments and other memorials to our past, but also that we talk about the past that hasn’t been highlighted or lifted up,” she said at an unrelated news conference. “There’s a lot of richness to our history as Chicagoans, as a city, that doesn’t appear in any way, shape or form a memorialization.”
