Mayor Lori Lightfoot stands by tweet calling Trump spokeswoman ‘Karen,’ telling her to watch her mouth

“This won’t be the last time that his flacks try to take me on, but good luck,” Lightfoot said of McEnany’s comment. “I’m still here. I’m going to lead this city as best I can, and we are going to get the job done to protect residents of this city, whether or not the president ever steps up or not.”

The Republican president and his administration have focused attention on Chicago and other Democrat-led cities in recent weeks and on Wednesday vaguely referenced an upcoming announcement on how his administration intends to deal with crime in those places.

In a briefing with reporters about his ongoing efforts to deal with the MS-13 gang, Trump said he would have more to say next week “with the attorney general, the FBI and others concerning our cities, because the left-wing group of people that are running our cities are not doing the job that they’re supposed to be doing, and it’s not a very tough job to do if they knew what they were doing.”

When a reporter asked at the end of the Wednesday event whether he planned to follow through on a recent statement that the federal government might take over cities such as Chicago to deal with crime, Trump didn’t answer directly. But he cited recent issues with protesters in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, before pointing to violence in Chicago.

