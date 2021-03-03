Mayor proposes changes to Chicago police search warrant policies following wrongful raid on woman's home

The measure doesn’t go as far as a plan proposed by aldermen last month with Young’s support. That ordinance would prohibit officers from pointing guns at kids or handcuffing them, or doing so to relatives while kids are present.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said Wednesday the search warrant policy will be posted as a draft on CPD’s website for the public to weigh in on it over a 15-day period before a final policy is implemented.

“It’s always the right time to do the right thing,” Brown said, noting the department had previously revised its search warrant policy in January 2020. “We should always be evolving to improve our policy’s training and accountability.”

Since December, Lightfoot’s been forced to confront the fallout from an errant February 2019 police raid at Young’s home, during which she was handcuffed naked by officers who had wrongly entered her residence. Lightfoot’s Law Department worked to keep the video under wraps before WBBM-Ch. 2 published the video last year.

Lightfoot’s administration filed an emergency order to prohibit the publication, which she later said she didn’t know about.

Lightfoot initially said she only learned about the video when CBS aired police body camera footage that showed Young repeatedly telling officers who barged into her home that they had the wrong place. But the mayor later acknowledged she had received a November 2019 email about the “pretty bad wrongful raid” that was explicit about the details.

