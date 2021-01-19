McClure appointed to Senate GOP leadership role

"Steve's fast rise into the Senate Republican leadership will give our area direct input into policy positions and raise our priority for grants and awards," Van Meter said.

Van Meter said he plans to work on projects for the county including road resurfacing and funding for court services.

As a former prosecutor, crime is a major concern to McClure and an issue he hopes to tackle more in his new role.

"I really believe that you can do a lot for the community to emphasize drug treatment programs and mental health issues," McClure said. "We've got to get Springfield off the list of the most violent places in the United States."

Economic concerns are also a top issue for McClure. Springfield businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions.

"If we make the wrong decisions now, we're going to be affected for the next five to 10 years," McClure said. "Along the lines of that, we've got to address the fact that people are leaving our state. We've got to keep them here and do what we can for our businesses and their employees."

As a young lawmaker, McClure also wants to see the Republican Party change how it reaches people. He said Senate Republicans need to push their message out more, including on social media.