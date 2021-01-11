McLean County-area law enforcement line up in opposition to criminal justice reform bill

“From our perspective, our communities know what they need in order to be kept safe. We come from the communities we represent. Our experiences, combined with our understanding of policy, have shaped our legislative approach, and they cannot be dismissed when it comes to determining what our communities need.”

“Some of the things reporting in-custody deaths, and standardization in use of force and duty to intervene and render aid – those are all things that we can certainly sign on for and in fact, most of our area law enforcement agencies are already doing those things,” he said. “We all can get better. But there are also some things in there that are more of a poison pill. Some of the changes and restrictions and eliminations of force options and creating criminal and civil penalties for some of these situations when you remove qualified immunity. I understand there have been situations where officers have gone far above what their limits are, but I think we can sit down and work through that.”