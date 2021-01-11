McLean County-area law enforcement line up in opposition to criminal justice reform bill

BLOOMINGTON — Local law enforcement officials say they welcome reform, but the proposed House Bill 163 is not the answer.
“There is probably not a police administrator in the state that doesn’t agree that there needs to be some sort of criminal justice reform,” said McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage. “However, it is something where both sides need to sit down and find what is best for the community and what is still going to keep the community safe. That’s the way to go about it, rather than try to rush it through during a lame duck session.”
The legislation, which is the culmination of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus agenda to end systemic racism, faces opposition from law enforcement groups and Republican lawmakers.
“We oppose House Bill 163 in its current form because it is written without full stakeholder input by those who would be most affected,” said Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress. “Law enforcement and labor groups, state attorney's, and victim’s rights organizations were not allowed a seat at the table and are opposed to the package in its current form. Severely limiting law enforcement officers’ ability to defend themselves and opening them up to personal civil liability for actions they take while on the job, is just downright wrong.”
“For me, it’s not a rush,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, a Maywood Democrat, who led the Black Caucus for years. “You guys knew we were doing this. You participated in what we were doing. In fact, you provided testimony.”
The new reforms discussed this past weekend in the House Judiciary Criminal Committee include reclassifying drug possessions from felonies to misdemeanors, providing judges with discretion to impose lesser sentences on some nonviolent offenses that require mandatory minimum sentences, and allowing for certain misdemeanors to be punishable by a ticket rather than arrest.
State Sen. Elgie Sims, a Chicago Democrat, is sponsoring the proposed criminal justice overhaul, which also includes the elimination of cash bail and requirements for all police officers to eventually be equipped with body cameras.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx backs the criminal justice legislation. The legislation “is meant to build trust in police departments across Illinois” while seeking to “alter unfair criminal justice policies rooted in systemic racism that result in our jails and prisons being disproportionately occupied by Black and Brown individuals,” Foxx said.
The House committee also discussed abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois, and amending the state’s felony murder law, which allows for individuals who participated in a felony to be charged with murder if someone is killed during the commission of the felony.
John Rekowski from the Illinois State Bar Association supported the measures, acknowledging it is bold and broad.
“It’s about transparency and accountability, it’s about basic humanity, it’s about making a better and more skilled law enforcement for Illinois,” Rekowski said.
In a statement released by the Black Caucus, the bill was introduced for safety of the state's citizens.
“From our perspective, our communities know what they need in order to be kept safe. We come from the communities we represent. Our experiences, combined with our understanding of policy, have shaped our legislative approach, and they cannot be dismissed when it comes to determining what our communities need.”
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner agrees that law enforcement officials have admitted the need for some change, and have shared a willingness to work on reform.
“Some of the things reporting in-custody deaths, and standardization in use of force and duty to intervene and render aid – those are all things that we can certainly sign on for and in fact, most of our area law enforcement agencies are already doing those things,” he said. “We all can get better. But there are also some things in there that are more of a poison pill. Some of the changes and restrictions and eliminations of force options and creating criminal and civil penalties for some of these situations when you remove qualified immunity. I understand there have been situations where officers have gone far above what their limits are, but I think we can sit down and work through that.”
“But sometimes there are situations when officers have seconds to think about things and then others can sit back and look at it for months and sometimes years, to remove that qualified immunity, doesn’t seem to be a reasonable step at this point.”
Bleichner said both sides can agree on looking for ways to remove “bad officers” who don’t use good judgement.
“All of us are in favor of that and I think we can find common ground and reach an agreement on that issue,” he said.
Local officials say the proposed bill was not available for review until just a few days prior to it being introduced into the House.
“It’s extremely disheartening for me because I believe our officers, and the officers from the other local agencies, do a great job and are just as offended as the public by the actions of bad police officers,” said Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff. “As a result, I believe the legislative intent of this bill is noble, but the way they are trying to achieve it is the concern to my colleagues and myself. It’s extremely disingenuous for the sponsors of this legislation to say they provided an opportunity for police input at their public hearings in the fall, and follow that by stating law enforcement is against any police reform.”
There are some reasonable reforms in the bill, Woodruff said. Those include requirements to report in-custody deaths, mandatory participation in the FBI National Use of Force reporting, standardization in use of force policies across Illinois, and language for the creation of a co-responder program pairing social workers with police.
“However, there are other parts of this legislation that law enforcement has difficulty accepting,” he added. “For example, the legislators significantly changed the language in police use of force, while simultaneously creating new, substantial criminal and civil penalties for police officers even when they are forced to make split second decisions under very difficult circumstances. Most police officers are also very supportive of using body cameras. But the sponsors added language which prohibits officers from ever viewing their own body camera video and made it a felony if the police report doesn’t match what is on the video.”
McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said it is “impossible to imagine how enacting this legislation would result in a safer McLean County.
“The more time spent reading this bill, the clearer the picture becomes as to why 611 pages of text was purposely hidden from the public and unveiled the night before a lame duck session of the legislature with demands for a vote in a few short days,” he said. “What possible purpose is there to include language in a criminal justice reform bill that could prevent officers from reviewing body worn camera footage before writing their reports and then criminalize inaccuracies in reports written by officers? Similarly, in the middle of a global pandemic, why are court appearances via closed circuit television being prohibited? One cannot help but reiterate that the language in this ‘omnibus’ 611-page bill has not even been public for even one full week, yet legislators are demanding to vote on the matter which not only drastically changes the criminal justice system but also foists scores of unfunded mandates on local units of government.”
