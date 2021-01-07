McLean County faith leaders 'condemn in the strongest terms' Capitol riot

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Interfaith Alliance in a statement Thursday said members "condemn in the strongest terms" the events that led to the "desecration of the United States Capitol."

"We decry the centuries of racism and extremism that are manifest yet again in these frightening and disgraceful attacks on our democracy," the statement said. "We call for an immediate cessation of violence and urge those fostering disorder to desist."

The statement is signed by 12 faith leaders.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

This story will be updated.

