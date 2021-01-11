McLean County GOP chairwoman calls impeachment 'a political stunt'

BLOOMINGTON — The leaders of McLean County's political parties reacted along partisan lines on Monday to news that the U.S. House is speeding ahead with plans to remove President Donald Trump from office in his final days as commander in chief. The debate is poised to start Wednesday in Washington.

McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard on Monday criticized Congress for initiating impeachment, saying it's time to focus on finding and prosecuting those who participated in the riot and destruction at the U.S. Capitol.

"Why we're not putting all our energies into that process as opposed to placing the blame on one individual is what I find disturbing," she said, adding that the impeachment attempt is "rehashing old efforts."

But John Whalen, interim chair of the McLean County Democratic Party, said "something has to be done."

“It needs to be addressed; Congress needs to hold the president and those other folks that enabled this whole situation to get out of hand the way that they did — they need to be held accountable for it," he said.