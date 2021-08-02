 Skip to main content
McLean County to host property auction

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County will be auctioning off about 26 properties and 40 mobiles homes that are late on paying 2017-2018 and earlier real estate taxes. 

Sealed bids have to be sent to the county Treasurer's Office in the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Room M101, Bloomington, 61702, by close of business by Aug. 27. 

The required minimum bid on real estate is $778 and on mobile homes is $900. Visit iltaxsale.com for documents and forms.

Call 800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 for more information. 

