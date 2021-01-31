Meet the new boss: Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch seeks to put his stamp on Illinois House

“If money comes in in more diffuse ways, then Welch ... has less leverage than Madigan had when walking out the door,” he said.

Redfield said Welch will also have to deal with competing groups within a caucus that’s racially, ethnically and geographically diverse, along with several interest groups whose issues may come in conflict.

Historic speakership

Between the chaos of appointing committee chairs and a leadership team and establishing rules, Welch has had few moments to reflect on his historic achievement.

Among them were when he received a call from former California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, the first Black person to lead that chamber; and a handwritten letter of congratulations from former President Barack Obama.

But, perhaps the most poignant moment came from a conversation with his eight-year-old son Tyler on Martin Luther King Day.

“We were having breakfast as a family and my son said 'Daddy, when was Illinois founded?' And I said, '1818, son.' And I can see his face. His face was calculating the numbers,” Welch said. “And he said, 'that's over 200 years ago. And you're the first black person in 200 years?' I said, 'yeah, son. It took us 200 years.'”