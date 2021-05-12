Mendoza suggests Illinois due for credit upgrade

In fact, Mendoza said during an interview Tuesday that she believes the state now needs to come up with another word besides “backlog.”

“The key statistic here is that right now we are up to date with all of our commercial vouchers,” Mendoza said. “So there is no one waiting to get paid in my office. There could still potentially be some people that are waiting to get paid because their invoices might be at the agency level and they just haven't sent them to us. But you're talking about a minute group of people.”

Since Mendoza announced that the backlog had been paid down, the amount of outstanding vouchers has fluctuated daily, roughly between $3.5 and $4.5 billion. But she said the bulk of that is the result of interfund borrowing – when the state transfers money from other funds into the general revenue fund to meet short-term cash flow needs – as well as the normal “ebb and flow” of daily business in state government.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Apart from those expenses, though, the state does have significant short-term obligations coming due, including roughly $3.2 billion the state borrowed from the Federal Reserve during the pandemic, plus another $400 million borrowed from the state treasurer’s office.