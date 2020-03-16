MONDAY UPDATE: Pritzker bans gatherings of 50 or more; 12 new Illinois cases announced

There are now 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois.

Pritzker on Monday said he had teleconference sessions over the weekend with Illinois superintendents in advance of schools closing statewide on Tuesday.

"We must protect our children and their parents," he said, as well as staff and teachers.

He also said state lab and hospital partners are increasing testing to understand the pattern of the virus spread, "but to get a full picture of that, we need the federal government to lead, follow or get out of the way."

The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

Following suit with the decision to temporarily close the state’s 10 casinos, the Illinois Gaming Board on Monday ordered the cessation of all video gaming operations through March 30 in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, the suspension will shut down nearly 33,500 slot and poker machines at more than 7,000 licensed bars, restaurants, truck stops and fraternal organizations across the state.