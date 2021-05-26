Moore: Gauging George Floyd's impact on Illinois state policies

It wasn’t long after her father’s death at the hands of police that 6-year-old Gianna Floyd exclaimed, “Daddy changed the world.”
At the time, the country was in the middle of a wave of peaceful protests and — in some instances — unrest, rioting and looting as George Floyd’s death sparked a long-overdue reckoning on policing and race relations in America.
Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Whether or not Floyd changed the world is still an open question. What isn’t, however, is the impact he’s had on policy in Illinois.
“George Floyd was a father. He was a brother. He was a son,” said Illinois Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, on the floor of the House Tuesday. “And that's why here in Illinois, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus demanded meaningful systemic change.”
In the weeks following Floyd’s death, the ILBC went to work, holding a series of hearings in an effort to craft a legislative response to long-simmering issues that were given new relevance.
The caucus established legislation on four pillars, which included the landmark criminal justice reform legislation signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year.
Illinois became the first state in the country to ban cash bail and mandated all police officers wear body cameras by 2025. There will be various changes made to use-of-force policy, among other sweeping changes.
Other pillars centered around economic access, equity and opportunity; education and workforce development; and health and human services.
But lawmakers say there's still more to be done.
One item originally in the criminal justice legislation but ultimately taken out was the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers. Another push came up short this spring, but proponents say they will continue to push for this and other reforms.
“These are historic first steps to reforming a system designed to promote inequities, but we are far from done,” Buckner said. “This, and every May 25, we remember George Floyd and all of our brothers and sisters who have been taken from us. And we keep working day by day until we can look up and see that the world has indeed changed. But we know that we have not done enough yet.”
Cannabis cleanup moves
The Illinois House voted 70-33 Tuesday to approve legislation meant to address shortcomings in the 2019 law authorizing recreational marijuana sales and consumption.
The legislation, brought forward by Illinois Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, aims to fix the botched rollout of the program’s social equity component, which has delayed the awarding of additional dispensary and cultivation licenses.
The awarding of 75 additional dispensary licenses was delayed indefinitely last September after just 21 applicants with perfect scores won the lottery.
Under Ford’s plan, 110 additional dispensary licenses will be awarded across two new lotteries to existing social equity applicants that were excluded in the first lottery.
The lottery would only be open to applicants who scored more than 85% of available points on the application.
The proposal is now in the Senate. Once approved there, it heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk. He has indicated he will sign the legislation.
“By authorizing additional lotteries that are focused on social equity applicants, we’re ensuring that communities that have been left out and left behind have new opportunities to access the cannabis industry,” Pritzker said. “This legislation further ensures those least likely to have already had a foot in this industry will see a bigger piece of the pie.”
Supreme Court remap
Just hours before their first redistricting hearing since dropping legislative map proposals late last week, Democrats Tuesday dropped another bomb: a remap for the state supreme court.
The proposed lines would make the four judicial districts outside Cook County “substantially equalized” in population. Currently, the Second District, which covers most of the collar counties and northern Illinois, has more than 2.5 times the population of two other downstate districts.
The lines haven’t successfully been redrawn since 1963. Republicans approved a remap during the final days they held unified control of Illinois government in 1997, but it was tossed out by the courts.
“Illinois is a very different state than it was 60 years ago, and the voters of Illinois deserve to elect members to our state’s highest court that reflect their values,” said Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee.
So why now?
Illinois Supreme Court justices are elected — three from Cook County and one from each of the four other districts. Democrats currently hold a 4-3 majority.
However, Democratic Justice Thomas Kilbride lost his retention election in 2020, falling a few points short of the 60% he needed. And his sprawling Third District, which stretches across north-central Illinois from Will County to the Quad Cities, has been trending Republican.
If the map stays the same, there’s a good chance a Republican would win Kilbride’s seat in 2022. But with adjusted boundaries that make downstate districts larger and suburban-based districts more condensed, Democrats have better odds of keeping a majority on the court.
Retirements
Bill Houlihan, the longtime state director for Sen. Dick Durbin, will retire from that position at the end of the week.
Houlihan, who also serves on the Democratic State Central Committee and was recently elected to a second stint as chairman of the Sangamon County Democratic Party, has long been a fixture in the state’s politics. He often filled in for Durbin at events the senator could not attend.
More recently, Houlihan played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in Robin Kelly’s election as chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.
Durbin honored his top aide Monday on the floor of the U.S. Senate, tearing up as he told Houlihan he “couldn’t have done it without you.”
“It hurts to lose a man who has given me the best years of his life,” Durbin said. “It is going to take a big toll on my office, my politics and my life. But I can guarantee you that I will be calling Bill just as often as I always have. He may not be on the payroll, but I know he’ll take my call.”
Also this week, House Speaker Chris Welch’s office held an event in Springfield honoring Steve Brown, the longtime spokesman for former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Brown, who stuck around after Madigan’s departure to help with the transition, will retire when his contract is up in June.