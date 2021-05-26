Moore: Gauging George Floyd's impact on Illinois state policies

The caucus established legislation on four pillars, which included the landmark criminal justice reform legislation signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year.

Illinois became the first state in the country to ban cash bail and mandated all police officers wear body cameras by 2025. There will be various changes made to use-of-force policy, among other sweeping changes.

Other pillars centered around economic access, equity and opportunity; education and workforce development; and health and human services.

But lawmakers say there's still more to be done.

One item originally in the criminal justice legislation but ultimately taken out was the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers. Another push came up short this spring, but proponents say they will continue to push for this and other reforms.