More COVID-19 funds available for Bloomington residents

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 pandemic relief money is being provided through the City of Bloomington Township as a backup for Bloomington residents who are unable to get other assistance.
The funding through the township's newly created Community Emergency Response Program (CERP) is intended to help residents who are otherwise unable to receive support from any other source during the current crisis, said township supervisor Deb Skillrud.
The maximum amount of relief per family unit, which could be an individual, is $1,000.
Existing financial reserves in the organization's General Town Fund are supporting the emergency assistance.
Monday night, the township's trustees, who are Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and the nine City Council members, unanimously approved amending the township's budget to earmark $100,000 for the program that runs through Dec. 31.
Applicants must demonstrate they have exhausted their eligibility in and/or are ineligible for all other federal, state and local resources, including the township's general assistance programs, before applying for CERP assistance.
"We're still at a local level meant to exhaust federal (COVID relief) funds first, then the state and then the local funding," said Skillrud. "We are so intertwined with the 'no wrong door' approach that township is here to collect (applicants') information and forward it to the agency that can help them, if it's not the township. That's called the no wrong door approach."
For example, the city of Bloomington's Direct Aid to Residents Program also is providing maximum COVID-19 relief assistance of $1,000 per month or $3,000 total, whichever is less. Because that program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant, that funding would be provided first.
Residents can call 2-1-1 to start the referral process, Skillrud said.
Financial aid is available to help with rent or mortgage, temporary shelter, utility bills, food, property taxes, childcare, transportation, work-related expenses and car repairs. Assistance payments will be made directly to the provider,
CERP applicants must be able to prove they have lived for at least three months in Bloomington, which has the same boundaries as the township, can document a crisis related to the novel coronavirus and are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
A family of four with an annual income of $26,200 is at 100 percent of the federal poverty level. So the income guideline means a family of that size with an annual income of up to $52,400 could qualify for assistance through CERP. For an individual, the annual income cap is $25,520.
"I think this is exactly what we were talking about — folks who were going to fall through the cracks because they weren't low income enough to qualify for some of the existing programs," said Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo during the township meeting. "So, like working poor folks."
