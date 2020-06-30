More COVID-19 funds available for Bloomington residents

"We're still at a local level meant to exhaust federal (COVID relief) funds first, then the state and then the local funding," said Skillrud. "We are so intertwined with the 'no wrong door' approach that township is here to collect (applicants') information and forward it to the agency that can help them, if it's not the township. That's called the no wrong door approach."

For example, the city of Bloomington's Direct Aid to Residents Program also is providing maximum COVID-19 relief assistance of $1,000 per month or $3,000 total, whichever is less. Because that program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant, that funding would be provided first.

Residents can call 2-1-1 to start the referral process, Skillrud said.