More Illinois secretary of state facilities will soon require appointments for driver’s license services

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office will soon require appointments at more locations for driver’s license services and will also expand remote driver’s license and ID card renewal, in an attempt to address crowded sites caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the office said.

Beginning in September, three Chicago sites and nine additional suburban locations will begin requiring appointments for road tests, Real IDs, regular driver’s licenses and ID cards, the secretary of state’s office said Wednesday.

Vehicle services such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a title will not require an appointment. Seniors, veterans, those with disabilities and pregnant women also will not be required to make an appointment.

The new locations that will require appointments are:

Chicago North, beginning Sept. 1

Chicago West, beginning Sept. 2

Chicago South, beginning Sept. 3

Schaumburg, beginning Sept. 7

Bridgeview, beginning Sept. 7

Lombard, beginning Sept. 8

Des Plaines, beginning Sept. 8

Waukegan, beginning Sept. 9

Naperville, beginning Sept. 9

Aurora, beginning Sept. 10

Plano, beginning Sept. 10

Joliet, beginning Sept. 10

The new sites join those in Lake Zurich, Melrose Park, Midlothian and Woodstock, which are already requiring appointments. At least four Chicago-area locations will continue to serve walk-ins.

Also in September, the secretary of state’s office will expand remote driver’s license and ID card renewal. For six months, the office will mail letters to eligible cardholders requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail.

Those required to visit a location in-person include first-time driver’s license of ID card applicants, first-time Real ID applicants and drivers over age 75.

Driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to Jan. 1, except commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits. The federal Real ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023.

