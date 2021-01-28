'Most powerful person in Illinois state government' set to retire

In this role, she toured nuclear power plants with legislators and other staffers to look for ways to get rid of nuclear waste.

“I actually did some out-of-state touring with a group, called then the (U.S.) Atomic Energy Commission, later on Nuclear Regulatory Commission, to big, federal radioactive waste sites around the country,” she said. “And it was just to see what the problems were in storing.”

The discussion went on for a number of years, but ultimately, “the plants had to keep it on site a long time because there were not places to get rid of it,” she said.

She was a substantive staff director for the Senate Democrats, working for three Senate Presidents — first for Cecil Partee, the first Black Senate president in Illinois, then Thomas Hynes and Philip Rock — before joining JCAR as executive director in 1992.

She said at that time she was told by her chief of staff that Rock had recommended her for the job at JCAR.

“I did respect Sen. Rock's judgment a lot,” she said. “He told me the reasons (he considered me) were that I was capable of taking a broad view of issues. I wasn't just entrenched into the politics. It was a bipartisan group that worked on the policy issues after they left the General Assembly.”