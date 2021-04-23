New computing center to allow Illinois' IT systems to continue 'modernizing and evolving'

"The existing facility will be repurposed for alternative usage by the state when the new facility is online," the board said.

Once completed, the new facility will "provide enhanced capabilities" to allow the Department of Innovation and Technology "to better support the resiliency and security required to serve agencies and the public," the board said.

The board said the innovation department "currently supports thousands of applications and servers for dozens of state agencies, boards and commissions, a number that has grown significantly since the current facility was built."

Since that time, the state's use of technology and the state's information technology infrastructure have evolved and grown, the board said. "And the current data center has become less suitable for our needs," the board added.

A site for the new facility hasn't been chosen, according to the board.

The Pritzker administration "will work with local elected officials and stakeholders throughout the course of the selection process," the board said.

Exp U.S. Services is finalizing a report on a variety of sites in the Springfield area.