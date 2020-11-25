New details on Pritzker plan to borrow $2 billion from federal program

“The safest thing we can do for one another, is stay within our own household. But if you are gathering with others, outside your own home, please do it with just a few people. And importantly, this is not the year to have everybody over at grandma's house,” he said. “Every day that we take action to stop the spread gets us one day closer to widespread distribution of the vaccines, with fewer lives lost along the way. Just as importantly, every day we throw caution to the wind, even if it's a holiday, is a day we backtrack on any progress that we've made for our health care workers, many of whom don't get to see their families on holidays.”