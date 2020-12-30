 Skip to main content
New Illinois congresswoman will object to Biden election results
New Illinois congresswoman will object to Biden election results

DECATUR — Congresswoman-elect Mary Miller, R-Oakland, said she will object when Congress meets next week to certify Joe Biden's presidential win. 

"I am fighting for the people of my district and with President (Donald) Trump to ensure the integrity of our election," Miller said in a statement. 

Miller in November was elected to fill the seat being vacated by the retiring U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville. She will be sworn in Sunday. 

A group of Republicans in the Democratic-majority House have also said they will object on Trump’s behalf during the Jan. 6 count of electoral votes, and they had needed just a single senator to go along with them to force votes in both chambers.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday he will raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden's win.

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has said there was widespread fraud in the election.

When Congress convenes to certify the Electoral College results, any lawmaker can object to a state’s votes on any grounds. But the objection is not taken up unless it is in writing and signed by both a member of the House and a member of the Senate.

When there is such a request, then the joint session suspends and the House and Senate go into separate sessions to consider it. For the objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote. If they disagree, the original electoral votes are counted.

The last time such an objection was considered was 2005, when Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones of Ohio and Sen. Barbara Boxer of California, both Democrats, objected to Ohio’s electoral votes by claiming there were voting irregularities. Both chambers debated the objection and rejected it. It was only the second time such a vote had occurred.

As president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the Jan. 6 session and declare the winner.

Miller in the statement said: "I promised to stand with President Trump, and I will keep that promise. It is my responsibility to the great people of Illinois to object to the Electoral College Certification."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 
