New Illinois House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch signals pandemic housing, ethics, restorative justice are among legislative priorities

Newly inaugurated Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has signaled some of his legislative priorities with the creation of special committees on ethics and elections, restorative justice, and housing and immigration.

“We want to continue to be the voice of the most vulnerable,” he said. “But I also think one of the things that we need to focus on is rebuilding trust in the legislature and the legislative process.”

Welch also canceled most scheduled House session days in February but did set one for Feb. 10, when representatives will vote on whether to allow them to work remotely.

Welch, of west suburban Hillside, made history earlier this month when he became the first Black Illinois House speaker and the first legislator other than Michael Madigan to lead the chamber in decades.

Madigan was ousted after being implicated in a federal bribery investigation into Commonwealth Edison. He has not been charged, and he has denied wrongdoing and knowledge of the scheme. That came after a number of state and local politicians were charged or tied to a federal corruption probe, which triggered a legislative push on ethics.