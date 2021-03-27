New Illinois Veterans Affairs director hopes to rebuild trust in agency

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Politicians and veterans say they are hopeful Prince's appointment can lead to a new beginning for the embattled department.

Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, chair of the Senate Veterans' Affairs committee, said that Prince has the experience to fix the department's issues, being both a veteran with 31 years of experience and someone with expertise in veterans' homes.

"The great thing about former military is that they will come in, look at the situation, assess the situation and figure out what the solution and the plans need to be and move forward from there," Cullerton said. "Having this hands-on experience in Ohio is great experience to be able to come in and not try to reinvent the wheel."

Bobby Painter, commander of the Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 10302 in Springfield, wants Prince to alleviate the frustration that can come with having to deal with IDVA on a regular basis. He hopes that they can provide more convenient services for veterans, particularly those with underlying health problems.

"I'm a diabetic, and I have to go all the way to Peoria to get my feet sized for shoes," Painter said. "There's no reason for that when they could do it here."