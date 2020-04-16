New report: House Democrats widen massive fundraising edge

On the Democratic side, Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona, Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota and Colin Allred of Texas were all outraised by GOP challengers.

5. Primary problems

Some House Republicans are also facing well-funded primary challengers. In Iowa, King, who was removed by GOP leadership from House committees because of racist remarks, was once again outraised by a Democrat and a Republican vying for his seat. GOP state Sen. Randy Feenstra raised $123,000 to King’s $42,000. The 4th District’s primary is set for June 2.

Florida GOP Rep. Ross Spano was also outraised by his primary opponent, Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin. Franklin loaned his campaign $160,000 of his own money, bringing his first quarter fundraising total to $267,000. Spano raised $229,000.

Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is not in a battleground district but has recently been in the spotlight for drawing the ire of President Donald Trump. Massie’s primary challenger, lawyer Todd McMurtry, loaned his campaign $135,000, and raised a total of $321,000 for the quarter. But Massie raked in $648,000, and he has a cash-on-hand advantage.

6. Issa tops self-funders

Two dozen House candidates in competitive races contributed to or loaned their campaigns more than $100,000 between January and March. The top self-funder by far was former California GOP Rep. David Issa, who has spent $4.6 million of his own money on his campaign for the 50th District, which is adjacent to his old House seat. Issa was the wealthiest member of Congress when he was in office.

