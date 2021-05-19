New rules aim to tighten regulations on forgotten byproduct of coal

Rehn said the groundwater data, which was required to be collected in accordance with regulations from the U.S. EPA passed in 2015, confirmed what each of the environmental groups anticipated and underscored the need to take further action, leading to the passage of the Illinois Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act of 2019.

The new rules

In accordance with that 2019 bill, the Pollution Control Board issued new rules and findings on April 15, finalizing the rules by which coal plant owners and operators must abide.

According to a statement issued by the Illinois EPA, the rules “provide for the protection of public health and the environment.”

“These rules, which went through extensive public comment, establish a comprehensive State permitting program to govern all aspects of CCR surface impoundments, including regulation of the location, design, construction, operation, closure and post-closure care, as well as the remediation of releases,” the statement read.

The rules require coal ash disposal site owners or operators to move coal ash to landfills or disposal sites with protective lining and groundwater monitoring systems. Owners and operators are responsible for the full cost of transporting all material or retrofitting coal ash disposal sites to come into compliance.