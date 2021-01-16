New state House Speaker Welch made commitments for reform to force out Madigan. Can he keep them?

Another early test for Welch will be in picking the members of his leadership team, which often reflects not just who his closest allies are but also what trade-offs he made to get the votes needed to win the speaker’s post. In addition to offering prestige and power, leadership posts as well as committee chairs get a stipend on top of their regular legislative pay.

The House Black Caucus was initially almost unanimous in its support of Madigan But after the longtime speaker suspended his campaign in a bid to see if anyone else could collect the votes necessary to win, Welch became a leading contender.

Three female representatives also vied for the job, one by one dropping out. The last challenger, state Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea, a downstate member of Madigan’s leadership, said he gave up his bid in an agreement with Welch to keep a leadership post.

“I think our leadership team has to look like our caucus, has to be extremely diverse,” Welch said. “We have 52% women. We have Blacks. We have Latinx. We have Asian Americans. We have people from downstate and upstate. We have to have a leadership team that looks like this great, diverse state.”

Welch said while there’s great value in a diverse caucus, he warned it can also lead to disagreements.