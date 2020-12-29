New year ushering in just 3 new laws in Illinois, but here's how they could affect you

Although business groups have opposed the increases — particularly at a time when most have been hit by pandemic closings — the change will affect pay for any adult and work more than 650 hours in a year. An Illinois Economic Policy Institute study estimates if will affect more than 1.4 million adult workers.

"We want to make sure that workers earning minimum wage are aware that the $1 increase should be reflected in their paychecks for any time they work after the first of the year," said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor. "While we fully expect employers will pay the new wage, we also want workers to be aware of the change."

The lingering question for lawmakers will be balancing safety amid the pandemic with the need to conduct business.

Two lawmakers, Rep. Ann Williams and Sen. Robert Martwick, both from Chicago, have filed legislation that would allow legislators to meet and vote remotely.

Senate committees now can meet remotely, but cannot vote. Legislation that would have allowed non-in-person meeting requirements failed in the House earlier this year.

Williams said it is important lawmakers have the ability to conduct necessary business in times of emergencies, such as the pandemic.