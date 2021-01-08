Newly inaugurated Illinois GOP congresswoman claims she was attacking Democrats in citing Adolf Hitler

Newly inaugurated Downstate Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller’s office is claiming she was referring to Democratic attempts to indoctrinate youth rather than her stated push to persuade younger people to the conservative cause when she cited Adolf Hitler in a speech earlier this week.

Miller, only days into office, received condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike as well as Jewish anti-defamation groups for referencing the Nazi master of the Holocaust in a Tuesday speech to Moms for America, a conservative group that says its mission is to “raise a new generation of patriots” through “the mothers of America.”

Miller, a Republican who was born and raised in suburban Naperville but lives in Oakland and represents deep southwestern Illinois, referred to the need for conservatives to teach their beliefs to younger voters who have trended more Democratic in recent years.

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, whoever has the youth has the future,” she said.