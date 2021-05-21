No excuses for closed Illinois Department of Employment Security offices, Republicans say

Over a year after Illinois Department of Employment Security offices were shuttered and services moved online during the pandemic, the offices remain closed even as the state begins returning to normal.

Lawmakers say there is no excuse for them to remain closed.

"In-person services have been open by the secretary of state since June with little interruption. There is absolutely no reason why the unemployment offices are not available to serve our constituents," said state Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford.

Lawmakers say they are still hearing from constituents about having a hard time getting help from IDES or dealing with fraudulent unemployment benefits. On top of that, state Rep. Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills, said customer service from IDES employees has been rude, with staffers even hanging up on people seeking help.

IDES and Gov. JB Pritzker argue it is not safe for the offices to reopen.

"We have to keep in mind that we have health challenges. They are still with us all around the world and here in Illinois. So just saying 'fling the doors open,' that sounds like something that unsafe states do," Pritzker said in Springfield last week.