No more hospital closures in Illinois during pandemic? Bill that would allow state board to pause closures close to becoming law

CHICAGO — Hospital closures in Illinois might have to wait until after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides under a bill headed to the governor, who called it a “remarkable piece of legislation.”

The measure follows controversy over the potential shuttering of Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville.

The expansive bill, which addresses health care disparities affecting brown and Black Illinois residents, would allow the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board to put off approval of applications to close hospitals.

It would allow the board to defer action on new and recent applications until the expiration of a statewide disaster declaration made by Gov. J.B. Pritzker because of COVID-19, the expiration of the public health emergency declared by the federal government, or until July 1 — whichever occurs later. It would also allow the board to hold off on earlier applications that are now pending before the board, such as Mercy’s, for 60 days.

“There are other safety net hospitals that are in trouble ... and we’ve got to put a stop to this now,” said state Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, who sponsored the bill.