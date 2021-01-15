No tickets available for Biden's inauguration; unprecedented security measures in place

Traditionally, 200,000 tickets are distributed in a first-come, first-served process through local Senate and Congressional offices. Those with tickets would have been allowed access to the areas closest to the western steps of the Capitol where the ceremony takes place. Those without tickets would have been allowed to fill up remaining space on the Mall.

A request for two tickets sent to the office of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, back in early November was replied to Dec. 23.

"Thank you so much once again for requesting tickets through our office!" the email read. "As promised, I am reaching out to provide the recent update that we have received from the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) here in Washington.

"Unfortunately, the committee has decided to limit the number of tickets being given out due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. However, the JCCIC plans to make the ceremonies easily viewable online. We will be sure to pass along any instructions on how to view the ceremonies as soon as we receive those."

The 59th inaugural ceremonies can be viewed on live television the day of the event, beginning with opening remarks at 10:30 a.m. CST. Biden and Harris will take their oaths of office at around 11 a.m.