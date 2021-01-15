No tickets available for Biden's inauguration; unprecedented security measures in place

If you were planning to attend the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris next week, forget about it.
Tickets to the Jan. 20 event, historically attended by hundreds of thousands of people, are being restricted to members of Congress only.
Lawmakers will receive one tickets for themselves and one for a guest. With 100 U.S. Senators and 435 members in the U.S. House of Representatives, this means only 1,070 tickets are being distributed. This number does not include reservations for high-ranking government officials, Biden's incoming cabinet, or members of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The restrictions were initially put in place by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic back in the fall. But when Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 in a violent insurrection in their attempt to overthrow the election and ceremonial counting of the electoral votes, everything changed. The Mall — the two-mile-long grassy area between the Lincoln Memorial and the Capitol — will now be closed for the first time during a presidential inauguration.
With online chatter showing plans for more violent protests, security will be unprecedented to protect the incoming administration and attendees against right-wing extremists and domestic terrorists. More than 21,000 National Guard troops from around the country have been activated for the event.
Traditionally, 200,000 tickets are distributed in a first-come, first-served process through local Senate and Congressional offices. Those with tickets would have been allowed access to the areas closest to the western steps of the Capitol where the ceremony takes place. Those without tickets would have been allowed to fill up remaining space on the Mall.
A request for two tickets sent to the office of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, back in early November was replied to Dec. 23.
"Thank you so much once again for requesting tickets through our office!" the email read. "As promised, I am reaching out to provide the recent update that we have received from the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) here in Washington.
"Unfortunately, the committee has decided to limit the number of tickets being given out due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. However, the JCCIC plans to make the ceremonies easily viewable online. We will be sure to pass along any instructions on how to view the ceremonies as soon as we receive those."
The 59th inaugural ceremonies can be viewed on live television the day of the event, beginning with opening remarks at 10:30 a.m. CST. Biden and Harris will take their oaths of office at around 11 a.m.
Instead of a traditional inaugural parade, a presidential escort consisting of representatives from every branch of the military will lead Joe and Jill Biden to the White House after the ceremony.
