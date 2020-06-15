Normal water fee hike delayed to October

NORMAL — Residents who may be struggling with economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic have more time before they'll have to face higher utility bills.
Normal City Council voted 7-0 Monday night to delay a planned 2% increase in town water rates to Oct. 1. Planned garbage and sewer hikes will go into effect July 1, several months later than originally planned.
“I just can’t wrap my head around raising rates and fees on our citizens at a time like now when many have lost their jobs, businesses have been closed, and they’ve been out of work for months," said Councilman Stan Nord. "I just think this is the wrong time and I do not see a need for it.
“I think the best thing we can do to show the residents that we care is not to raise any of these fees on them.”
The planned utility hikes were set to go into effect April 1, but council informally agreed in March to delay the raises to July 1. Council members agreed Monday to amend the date to Oct. 1, saying more people would be using water for activities and to stay cool during the summer months.
In addition to delaying utility fee hikes, the town has also delayed water shut-offs.
Normal town staff predicted a $76,000 reduction to the sewer fund and a $134,000 reduction to the general fund due to the utility hike delays.
The water and sewer funds are enterprise funds, in which all revenue is used to maintain operations and for water and sewer capital projects.
The council also spent about 30 minutes in heated discussion that began after Nord said town staff and other council members didn't pay enough attention to a citizens' group that wanted to weigh in on plans for the One Normal Plaza development.
The council is considering zoning changes spurred by a resident proposing a potential craft brewery.
Nord said the town and council members discouraged direct engagement with the citizens' group and portrayed the "citizen discourse as negative."
Several council members, Mayor Chris Koos and City Manager Pam Reece responded to Nord's statements, calling them highly offensive and saying he misconstrued the situation.
In other business, council also approved an ordinance amendment as part of a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service, distributed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The grant funded a tree inventory of the town's urban forest, which Davey Resource Group will complete later this month.
