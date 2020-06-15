Normal water fee hike delayed to October

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Residents who may be struggling with economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic have more time before they'll have to face higher utility bills.

Normal City Council voted 7-0 Monday night to delay a planned 2% increase in town water rates to Oct. 1. Planned garbage and sewer hikes will go into effect July 1, several months later than originally planned.

“I just can’t wrap my head around raising rates and fees on our citizens at a time like now when many have lost their jobs, businesses have been closed, and they’ve been out of work for months," said Councilman Stan Nord. "I just think this is the wrong time and I do not see a need for it.

“I think the best thing we can do to show the residents that we care is not to raise any of these fees on them.”