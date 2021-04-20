Obama Foundation looks to raise $400 million for presidential center construction, other investments

The Obama Foundation has announced a new fundraising goal of $400 million over five years that will go toward building the Obama Presidential Center at Jackson Park and other investments.

Most of the “Hometown Fund” campaign will go toward workforce and building costs for the presidential center, while the remaining $75 million will boost programming for youth on the South and West sides, according to a news release from the foundation.

“We are seeing significant interest from civic and corporate leaders in Chicago who want to be part of this movement to change the economic trajectory of the South Side of Chicago,” Valerie Jarrett, president of the Obama Foundation, wrote in a statement. “We’re proud to be able to convene these leaders and channel investment in ways that will strengthen our community.”

On the construction side, the foundation will fund workforce trainings for projects including the presidential center. There also will be money for community initiatives for younger youth in Chicago through two of the foundation’s programs: My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Girls Opportunity Alliance.