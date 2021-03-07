Officials contradict Florida governor's claims about vaccinations to wealthy enclave; Rauner has house there

But questions remain about how Ocean Reef was authorized to receive the early doses at a time when supply was scarce. Baptist Health System President and CEO Brian Keeley and his wife own a home in Ocean Reef, which is valued at $1. 7 million, according to Monroe County property records.

Alvarez, the Baptist Health spokesperson, refused to comment on whether Keeley was instrumental in getting a pilot program in early January for his Ocean Reef neighbors to get access to the doses. On Jan. 19, Just three days prior to the Ocean Reef email to residents, Baptist Health was forced to cancel appointments for hundreds of members of the general public who had signed up to get a vaccination because it had run out of supply.

Alvarez also would not comment on whether the vaccine distribution to Ocean Reef contributed to the shortage experienced by Baptist Health.

“As we have said, our mission is to get as many shots out as we can, as safely and as fast as we can, based on guidance from the State and vaccine availability,’’ she said.

The discrepancies have prompted the state’s top Democratic officials to ask the FBI to investigate.

Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster also confirmed that the state was in charge of the vaccine distribution to Ocean Reef.