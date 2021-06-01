Package of government ethics reforms passed by Illinois legislature, sent to Pritzker

lawmakers approved ethics reforms Monday and early Tuesday morning that advocates said would bar elected officials from lobbying other units of government and interrupt the "revolving door" of lawmakers leaving and then returning to lobby the General Assembly.

The package, which received bipartisan support in the Illinois House and Senate, also would give the legislative inspector general the power to initiate investigations of lawmakers without first receiving approval from a bipartisan commission of lawmakers.

"This legislation takes the first steps in addressing some of the most egregious scandals in our state's history," said Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights. "It offers bipartisan solutions to re-establish public trust in our institutions.

"While it won't end corruption overnight, it closes many of the loopholes that have allowed bad actors to game the system for decades," she said.

Later Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker didn't say whether he would sign Senate Bill 539 into law but praised the legislation.

"It isn't perfect, and more work definitely remains, but there are more ways now to putting a stop to corruption than there ever have been before," he said at a Statehouse news conference.

Senate Bill 539, approved first on a 113-5 vote in the House and then with a 59-0 vote in the Senate at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, now heads to the governor's desk.

The Democratic governor and lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties have called for ethics reforms following numerous indictments, convictions and investigations in recent years involving lawmakers — including former House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat — and powerful lobbying interests such as Commonwealth Edison.

The bill would prohibit legislators from lobbying for six months after they leave office or the remainder of the two-year legislative term during which they leave, whichever comes first.

The legislation also would require "consultants" to register as lobbyists. Lobbyists would be required to disclose more information about themselves on public documents filed with the state.

And lawmakers who resign at the beginning of a month no longer would receive their legislative pay for the month under the bill.

Political fundraisers — whether in-person or virtual — would be prohibited anywhere in Illinois on a legislative session day or the day before or after a session day.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans pushing for reforms got everything they wanted in the package, but Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, said the bill represents "an important step forward."

"Corruption is not a victimless crime," he said. "It hurts our state's ability to operate by eroding the public's trust in their elected officials who are supposed to be protecting them.

"Let's face it," he said. "With the indictments that have been brought forward over the last several years, the people of Illinois continue to lose faith and trust in their government. We are well past the point where we can just point to those who have betrayed their oath of office and not move forward with ethical reforms."

Gillespie said the bill's ban on current legislators lobbying other branches of state government or other units of government is designed to prevent situations such as the case of former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago.

While still a legislator, Arroyo was arrested and charged in 2019 with bribing a state senator to support gambling legislation that would have benefited a client he was lobbying on behalf of at Chicago city hall.

The legislation would require lobbyists, except in Chicago, to register with the secretary of state. Gillespie said Chicago officials think the city's ethics rules are more stringent than what SB 539 would provide.

Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope, a former central Illinois judge, has said she needs more independence, including the power to issue subpoenas and issue public reports without prior approval from the commission, to be more effective.

SB 539 doesn't address the subpoena or the public reports issue. It also wouldn't give the state attorney general the power to convene a statewide grand jury to investigate public corruption, as similar elected officials can do in some other states.

Gillespie and Curran said they will continue to work on future legislation. The bill was a compromise based on the provisions that would gain enough votes to pass, they said.

"Today we take a large step forward in delivering real ethics reform," Curran said.

But Alisa Kaplan, executive director of Chicago-based Reform for Illinois, said the bill doesn't go far enough.

The six-month ban on lobbying for former legislators would put Illinois at the "bottom of the barrel" among states, she said. Three dozen states prohibit lobbying by ex-legislators for a year or more.

The legislative inspector general needs independent authority to issue subpoenas and reports, Kaplan said, calling the bill a "missed opportunity."

"Considering the crisis of confidence that is facing us in Illinois government, it's not enough," she said.

Even though the bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Republicans said the bill is not enough to fix the state's problems with corruption.

"We've seen members of this body clearly act outside of what the public has entrusted them to do in instances that are maybe illegal, maybe not ... I'm really disappointed with this piece of legislation," said Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville.

Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, said lawmakers "haven't earned our trust on any of this stuff.

"We have a habit in this body of acting like we're dealing with the real issues without really dealing with the real pressing issues in this state," he said. "I call it legislative press releases. You know, let's make the voters back home, pretend like we're doing something. Really what we're doing in a lot of ways is maintaining the status quo, the broken status quo."

Republicans said the bill's six-month revolving-door ban between a legislator resigning and then returning as a lobbyist is too short.

They noted that the bill contains a loophole: If a lawmaker resigned with less than six months remaining in his or her term, the lawmaker still could become a lobbyist as soon as the term ends.

"I think this is really a weak excuse for a revolving door," Bourne said.

The bill's House sponsor, Rep. Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, said many of the recent former lawmakers who have been charged with crimes did things that already were against the law. But she said her bill is a step forward, and she is willing to work with Republicans to strengthen ethics legislation in the future.

"This bill is a big step forward for transparency," Burke said. "It will allow us to work toward earning more public trust."

