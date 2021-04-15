Pain remains for Illinois Jewish leaders, months after congresswoman's 'Hitler was right' remark

"You lose the vibrancy that comes with diversity because you don't have that breadth of people that you have in more thriving areas," Michael Mervis said.

Comments such as Miller's would have been "unthinkable" 30 years ago, he added. It's not just an issue of antisemitism. He worries about recent anti-Asian attacks and hatred toward any other cultural or ethnic group.

"I look the other direction and begin to ask what point does this stop? At what point do some of these groups start pushing for these agendas? At what point do they begin to turn on people who are a similar religion but a slightly different view?" Michael Mervis said. "Unfortunately there's the possibility that there's no end to this."

Understanding white supremacy in Illinois

Interrupting white supremacy comes down to education, Aroesty said.

Hate and extremism start with stereotyping and other small aggressions, the kind of things people let go. Without intervention, that behavior can eventually lead to violence.

Hate groups operate on a similar scale. Their efforts start small, easy and cheap: slapping propaganda stickers on lampposts or distributing fliers on a university campus.