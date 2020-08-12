Pandemic aid to start flowing to local governments in Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced during a COVID-19 briefing in Chicago Wednesday that DCEO just awarded the first round of those grants totaling $46 million. He said the funding will go to more than 2,600 businesses located in 78 of the state’s 102 counties.

An additional round of grants will be awarded soon focusing on child care providers, and further grants will be awarded later in the fiscal year, according to DCEO.

Phil Keshen, DCEO’s chief financial officer, said during Tuesday’s JCAR hearing that there had been many discussions between the agency and IML, and DCEO intends to make up to $30 million available to local communities working in conjunction with local businesses.

The main concern, Keshen said, is the potential liability to the state and the local governments if the funds are not used in strict accordance with federal rules or with the state’s Grant Accountability and Transparency Act, commonly known as GATA.

“The liability does remain on the state for the federal funds,” he said. “And so that's part of the process of entering into grant agreement — to make sure that the audit requirements set forth by GATA are in place as well, and … making sure that both the local government knows what their role is in the grant-making process as well as what DCEOs role is.”

