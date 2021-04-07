Pandemic shines new light on affordable housing issues in Illinois

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another major provision of the bill includes sealing eviction records for individuals who may have been evicted as a result of pandemic-related economic hardship until March of next year, which Ramirez said would be key to "cleaning slate" for tenants and allowing them to find housing in the future.

"With any eviction record or bankruptcy, those are records that follow you for seven years," Ramirez said. "The bill will ensure that people are able to move and not have an eviction filing on the record and keeping them from accessing housing."

Michelle Gilbert, a housing attorney and director of the Chicago COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Project, said sealing eviction records until next year is an important step for protecting low-income renters and homeowners for the remainder of the pandemic.

"Even with the moratorium, there are cases that are being filed every day," Gilbert said. "The eviction filing, even when the tenants win or get the case dismissed, isn't sealed. It impacts their ability to get housing long term."

Ramirez, who is the chief sponsor of the legislation, saw her bill pass the Illinois House on March 18. The bill is now under consideration in the Senate with Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, serving as the lead sponsor.