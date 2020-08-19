Panel votes to remove statues of Stephen Douglas, former lieutenant governor from Illinois Capitol grounds

The four-member board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol, which is comprised of the clerk and assistant clerk of the Illinois House and the secretary and assistant secretary of the state Senate, voted unanimously Wednesday for the removal and storage of the statues.

The board directed the office to pursue a rule change that would allow for a the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. statue that is currently across the street from the Capitol in Springfield to be moved onto the statehouse grounds.

A statue of Douglas on the second floor of the Capitol was not included in Wednesday’s vote, in part due to additional challenges connected with removing and storing the indoor statue, said Clerk of the House John Hollman, who presented the statue removal proposal.

Scott Kaiser, a board member and the assistant secretary of the state Senate, called it an “inconsistency” to not remove the indoor Douglas statue along with the one on the lawn, noting that statue inside the Capitol “is in some ways even more prominent” than the one that’s slated for removal.