Peoria County proposes sub-regional reopening plan to state leaders

Hendrickson said the sub-region plan has support from major health care facilities in the area, including OSF St. Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health and Heartland Health Services.

Local officials in the Peoria area, including mayors and village presidents, voiced their support during Wednesday’s videoconference.

“We have to do something for these small businesses that are truly underneath at this point,” said Mayor Gary Manier of Washington, a city of about 16,000 in Tazewell County.

Ardis said the plan has been sent to Pritzker and IDPH for consideration, but he added officials still intend to move forward even if the state says no. He said it would take about a week to 10 days to implement the plan.

“All of the metrics of the governor's outline have either been met or exceeded for several weeks now,” said Rand, the county chairman, “and we interpret that as a very good sign here in terms of the health and containment of the crisis in our community.”

Peoria County is not the only locality looking to chart its own path back to normal. Madison County, home to more than 250,000 people across the river from St. Louis, gave establishments a partial green light on Tuesday night during a board of health meeting.