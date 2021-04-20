Peoria mayor race decided by 43 votes; candidate to seek recount

Marvin Hightower, the head of the local NAACP chapter, acknowledged that history had been made.

"You know the many times I have been at City Hall, and I always, for some reason, look over at the pictures of the past mayors, and they had all white men until this year," he said. "This is definitely a historic moment.

"And it's a transitional time for Peoria, and it's definitely an exciting time, especially given everything that we have gone through and are going through, to have new leadership at City Hall," Hightower said. "It's historic and exciting all at the same time."

Some 552 votes have been added since Election Day on April 6 — about 3.3% of the total votes. They came from ballots that arrived by mail and were postmarked by Election Day, as well as from provisional ballots given to voters at polling places and ballots that had been subject to challenge in one way or another.

But few mail-in ballots actually showed up in the first few days after the election, with the last batch of them arriving from Florida in time for the April 12 tally.

Bride said the most recent counts — on Tuesday and last Friday and Wednesday — reflected additions from voters whose signatures had been challenged on a ballot and came in to provide documentation that their vote was valid.