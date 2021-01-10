Police unions, others air concerns over criminal justice proposal pushed by Illinois Legislative Black Caucus

“These anti-victim and anti-law enforcement proposals have no place in our society,” Durkin said.

Also during the House committee meeting, Robbin Stuckert, presiding judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit in north central Illinois, called the changes the legislation would make to pretrial procedures “long overdue,” but urged delaying the date the new law, if passed, would take effect.

“An immediate effective date could be catastrophic for the system, and impede the very reforms all of us are seeking,” Stuckert said.

The proposed legislation says the Illinois Supreme Court may create a statewide risk assessment tool to guide establishing conditions for pretrial release in part based on the defendant’s likelihood of appearing for future court dates and whether they pose a threat to other people.

Distinguishing between a willful failure to appear in court and a failure because of lack of transportation or some other factor is key, Stuckert said.

Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow said he’s not against most of the concepts within the legislation, but some of the language could create unintended outcomes in some cases with violent offenders.