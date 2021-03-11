Pregnant women deserve more COVID-19 vaccine data, says Sen. Tammy Duckworth in letter to CDC director

Pregnant women in the United States must be given access to COVID-19 vaccines and deserve more safety data collected and distributed, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and 10 other legislators said in a letter sent this week to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky.
Their letter noted pregnant women’s increased risk for COVID-19 and that women make up three-fourths of the health care workforce. Despite this, pregnant women have faced a lack of data, differing recommendations and even vaccine denials.
“We need more guidance,” Duckworth said.
With experts agreeing vaccines “must be made available to pregnant individuals,” she said, the CDC should clarify that pregnant people are included in phase 1c and encourage states to follow this recommendation.
Duckworth cited Tribune reporting on obstacles for pregnant and lactating women to get vaccines even when they are eligible, such as a breastfeeding mom being denied a vaccine in Kane County.
The legislators asked Walensky to update Congress on how they are informing Americans about vaccine safety and efficacy for pregnant and lactating women, noting 3.7 million people give birth in the U.S. each year, and most of them breastfeed their babies.
“No COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) included pregnant and lactating individuals in their clinical trials, despite calls for their inclusion by medical experts, professional organizations and the FDA,” the letter notes. “Thankfully, that is now changing.”
Experts agree there is no reason to think COVID-19 vaccines would react differently in pregnant people, and the letter states that among more than 10,000 pregnant people enrolled in the CDC’s V-Safe smartphone app, “There have been no serious concerns raised.”
“Despite these recommendations, pregnant and lactating individuals who choose to get vaccinated are receiving conflicting information from a variety of resources, including vaccine administrators and health care providers, with some even being turned away from vaccination sites,” legislators wrote.
Pregnant women deserve data to support evidence-based recommendations, “similar to the available data informing recommendations in non-pregnant people,” they wrote.
The legislators requested an update by March 26 on how the agency plans to ensure pregnant and lactating women, as well as their clinicians and vaccination sites, have the latest recommendations. Duckworth said she wants a systemic effort to ensure pregnant women have access to vaccines.
Since the pandemic began, clear information on pregnancy and COVID-19 has been hard to come by; pregnant women were initially excluded from vaccine trials, and although they’ve since been included, the significant lag time means we’re a year into the pandemic with little data to guide them.
Catalina Aguirre, 35, who is due to have her second child in May, has spent much of her pregnancy trying to plan around COVID-19. She and her husband intended to start trying to become pregnant last March; with information scarce about how COVID-19 might impact pregnancy, and now with limited data surrounding vaccines, they and their toddler hunkered down.
“It’s just been a really weird mental state this whole time,” she said. “It’s just been a heavier pregnancy in general, mentally.”
Because the Berywn family is largely able to stay home, she said she would not get a vaccine while pregnant but does plan on getting one after she gives birth.
After the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) updated guidance to again emphasize COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant individuals. The organization, as well as the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, have not advised on selecting one vaccine over another.
Before COVID-19, Northwestern psychologist Sheila Krogh-Jespersen was studying maternal stress. Then pregnant herself, she realized she needed an entirely new way to assess a COVID-19 pregnancy. She is now enrolling new participants in a study to follow 100 Chicago moms and babies.
“I had gotten sick in March, and I was terrified that this was COVID,” she said. “What we’re finding is that COVID is affecting maternal stress differently.”
The lack of clear data, she said, compounds decisions for pregnant women.
“Decisions when you are pregnant, about what to eat or drink or how to experience your pregnancy, are already weighted,” she said. “Now, pregnant women and new mothers are being faced with decision-making without information at even greater cost.”
ACOG noted patient stress during the pandemic, and urged providers to screen for mental health issues and reassure patients that treatment is available.
Krogh-Jespersen did eventually test positive for COVID-19 antibodies, confirming her hunch she had the virus while pregnant.
“The research is trying to keep up with the questions, but there just isn’t a body of research to rely on to confidently answer all of the COVID-related questions relevant for pregnant women and infants right now,” she said.