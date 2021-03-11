Pregnant women deserve more COVID-19 vaccine data, says Sen. Tammy Duckworth in letter to CDC director

Experts agree there is no reason to think COVID-19 vaccines would react differently in pregnant people, and the letter states that among more than 10,000 pregnant people enrolled in the CDC’s V-Safe smartphone app, “There have been no serious concerns raised.”

“Despite these recommendations, pregnant and lactating individuals who choose to get vaccinated are receiving conflicting information from a variety of resources, including vaccine administrators and health care providers, with some even being turned away from vaccination sites,” legislators wrote.

Pregnant women deserve data to support evidence-based recommendations, “similar to the available data informing recommendations in non-pregnant people,” they wrote.

The legislators requested an update by March 26 on how the agency plans to ensure pregnant and lactating women, as well as their clinicians and vaccination sites, have the latest recommendations. Duckworth said she wants a systemic effort to ensure pregnant women have access to vaccines.

Since the pandemic began, clear information on pregnancy and COVID-19 has been hard to come by; pregnant women were initially excluded from vaccine trials, and although they’ve since been included, the significant lag time means we’re a year into the pandemic with little data to guide them.