Pritzker: 'Act responsibly and collectively' and wear a face covering

ROCK ISLAND — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging people to wear masks, stressing the importance they play in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Pritzker took part in Monday's COVID-19 briefing at the Rock Island County Health Department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island, joined by State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island; Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig; and Health Department Board President Doug Vroman.
Ludwig reported an additional eight cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 1,480. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 30 and 19 people are hospitalized. The number of new cases reported in Illinois Monday is 1,231, increasing the state's total to 172,655, with 7,416 deaths.
The Scott County Health Department on Monday reported 13 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,486 and 11 deaths. Statewide, 329 new cases were reported, increasing the state's total to 42,530, with 833 deaths.
"I wanted to come here today to discuss the very thing that has kept us apart for so long," Pritzker said. "That's of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to spread and remains part of our lives and will for some time to come. As much as we would like to, it's not something we can just wish away."
Pritzker called on the public to "act responsibly and collectively to protect the people we love," by wearing face masks.
"We have to make sure people get the message that wearing a mask — let me just say it over and over again — you are 80% less likely to get COVID-19 if you wear a mask. If I told you that you could take a pill that would have no negative effect on your health and would protect you by 80% against this virus — if you could reduce the risk, you would take the pill. Why not wear the mask?
"We're not going to be in this forever. It's just a period of time where we have to make a mild sacrifice to keep our family, friends and neighbors healthy."
Pritzker issued an executive order effective May 1 requiring anyone over age 2 to wear a face covering inside all businesses, workplaces and when outdoors in public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.
He called for a national mask mandate July 8 and asked the federal government to issue a national containment strategy as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.
Pritzker said Illinois' current seven-day rolling positivity average is 3.7%, significantly higher than it once was at 2.5%. Region 2, which contains Rock Island County, has an increased positivity rate of 4%.
"It's continuing to head in the wrong direction," he said. "We've counting on local residents to hold your elected leaders accountable. Demand that they take action. Because if they don't, they'll drive the entire region back to closed bars, closed restaurants and greater job losses; even another stay-at-home order."
Pritzker said the most current COVID-19 information by county can by found at dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.
Ludwig said although coronavirus numbers dropped in May and June in Rock Island County, there has been an increase in July.
"Last week we recorded over 100 new cases of COVID-19," she said. "We are now seeing more community spread of this virus, especially among people younger than 40. It is especially important not to relax the precautions we need to take to slow the spread of this virus, which is, frequent hand washing, wearing a face covering when you are out, and keeping a distance of six feet between you and others. Please stay home if you do not feel well."
Pritzker thanked the health department and Vroman for their guidance during the pandemic.
"This has been such a difficult time," Pritzker said. "You've been helping to guide the people of Illinois through this public health crisis amidst a confusing patchwork of messaging nationally. This is one of the hardest-hit communities, being a border community, so it makes your job that much more difficult.
"This is going to be a fall unlike any other; this virus is unpredictable," he said. "We can't let it go. We have to stay on top of this thing."
FROM THE ARCHIVES Slideshow: 20 things you didn’t know about Illinois
Obscure Illinois
Making a statement
Banned conduct
Infamous Illinoisans
Wine o'clock
Baby names
Towering above the rest
Drive-thru dining
Long history
Name dropping
Land of Lincoln
At the center
Wrong direction
Roots of a name
The Gipper
Making money
Slavery
Hot, hot, hot
Moldy cantaloupe
Willis Tower
Romantic at heart
If you enjoyed this ...
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.