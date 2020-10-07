Pritzker administration announces $4.5 million ‘racial healing’ initiative

• “Seeding connection,” which involves activities that “reaffirm the humanity in each of us and uplift what unites us rather than what divides us.” According to the Healing Illinois website, racial healing circles, peace gatherings and activities that pursue restorative justice are examples of projects viable for funding.

“We are dealing with two pandemics—COVID-19 and systemic racism,” Stratton said. “Healing Illinois will advance the conversation and shine a light on the process of collective healing. What we know is hurt people hurt people, and healed people heal people. In Illinois, we are leading the way; moving with all deliberate speed in the direction of justice, equity and opportunity for all.”

The lieutenant governor has played a central role in many of the administrations restorative justice policies. The Justice, Equity and Opportunity Initiative, which centralizes the state’s criminal justice reform efforts and collaborates on various projects meant to address racial equity in Illinois, is based in her office.

IDHS will work with Chicago Community Trust to award the grants in two rounds with organizations set to apply this month. The application deadline for the first round is Oct. 14 and the deadline for the second and final round is Oct. 30.