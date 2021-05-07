Pritzker agrees to school funding increase

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker backtracked Thursday on one of the most controversial components of his budget proposal, saying improved revenue projections will allow the state to meet the goal in its education funding formula and increase school funding by $350 million over the current year.

Pritzker has faced a pushback from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle when he introduced in February a $41.6 billion state spending plan for the budget year beginning July 1 that would hold funding for elementary and secondary schools flat for the second straight year.

With the May 31 deadline for approving a budget fast approaching, Pritzker said Thursday revised revenue forecasts show the state will have enough money to cover an increase that meets the goal established in an overhaul of the state’s school funding formula that was signed into law by his predecessor, Republican Bruce Rauner.

“That means that parents, students and educators can breathe a sigh of relief,” Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference in Chicago. “As an education advocate myself, I am really all too happy that our improved economic and fiscal condition allows us to increase educational funding.”